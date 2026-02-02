Fraud suspect detained in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan

On November 18, 2025, citizen K.T., 36, filed a complaint with the Department of Internal Affairs of Moskovsky district requesting action against a man named A. According to the complainant, on October 27, the man gained his trust under the pretext of making a purchase, fraudulently took possession of his Mercedes-Benz 124 worth 250,000 soms, and fled.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

As part of operational investigative measures, police detained citizen M.A., 33, on suspicion of committing the crime. He was placed in a temporary detention facility.

During the investigation, it was established that the suspect sold the vehicle to third parties. It was seized and recognized as evidence. Citizens who suffered from the actions of M.A. are asked to contact the Department of Internal Affairs of Moskovsky district or call: 0312607727, 0701159654.