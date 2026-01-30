China interested in building agricultural machinery assembly plant in Kyrgyzstan

Deputy Minister Bekten Bekbolotov met with representatives of the China Agricultural Machinery Association, led by Executive Chairman Liu Huanli. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the China Agricultural Machinery Association is one of China’s key professional industry organizations, uniting enterprises, scientific and educational institutions, research centers, and other organizations working in agricultural machinery and agricultural mechanization sectors.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibility of Kyrgyzstan’s participation in the annual international agricultural machinery exhibition, as well as the prospects for holding similar exhibitions in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Chinese side also proposed exploring the possibility of establishing a regional center in Kyrgyzstan for agricultural machinery exhibitions for Central Asian countries.

The Chinese side also expressed interest in building an agricultural machinery assembly plant in Kyrgyzstan.