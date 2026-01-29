18:49
China to invest in high-tech greenhouses in Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan is interested in attracting Chinese investment in the construction of high-tech smart greenhouses. It was announced at a meeting of Zhanybek Kerimaliev, First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, with representatives of Bai Elim Company and Zhongnong Jinda (Hainan) International Trade Co., Ltd.

The Chinese investors presented their experience in implementing modern greenhouse systems. Experts noted that such systems have no specific soil requirements. A unified technological chain organizes the growing process so that farmers obtain high and stable yields.

Zhanybek Kerimaliev emphasized that there is a shortage of greenhouse facilities in Kyrgyzstan today, although this sector has enormous potential. The project’s implementation will increase production volumes and support domestic farmers.

The partners expressed mutual interest in developing the agricultural sector. The project is expected to increase crop yields and product quality, strengthen food security, and create new opportunities for rural regions, the Ministry of Agriculture noted.
