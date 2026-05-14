New terminal opened at Manas International Airport — entry scheme changed

A new section of the terminal complex at Manas International Airport has been put into operation today following a large-scale reconstruction. The press service of Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC reported.

With the opening of the upgraded terminal, the passenger and visitor flow scheme has been changed: the previous main entrance to the terminal building has been closed. New entry and exit points are now located on the western side of the complex.

The old terminal building will be closed for reconstruction as part of a comprehensive modernization program for airport infrastructure and the development of the aviation sector in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Passengers and visitors now have access to modern facilities meeting international service standards, including new waiting areas, check-in zones, an updated sterile area, and a more comfortable arrival zone.

The implementation of this program is being carried out under state policy and was made possible through the support and decree of President Sadyr Japarov.

The upgraded terminal complex is expected to significantly increase airport capacity, improve passenger service quality, and strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position as a modern regional aviation hub.