 Water supply and sewer networks to be replaced in Karakol

A large-scale upgrade of the water supply and sewerage systems is planned in Karakol city in 2026. The information was announced during a meeting between city residents and Mayor Talantbek Imanov.

The main issue discussed was access to clean drinking water. Residents reported weak water pressure in some districts and problems caused by deteriorating pipelines.

According to the mayor, the city plans to replace 28 kilometers of old water supply networks this year. The works are aimed at improving both the quality and stability of water supply.

In addition, the municipal authorities intend to modernize the sewage system. As part of the project, another 36 kilometers of sewer pipes will be replaced in Karakol.

City officials noted that the implementation of these projects will not only upgrade essential infrastructure but also improve environmental and sanitary conditions in the city.