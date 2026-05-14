Parliament approves bill recognizing electronic money as inheritable property

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan has approved a draft law in its second reading that, for the first time, establishes a legal framework for inheriting electronic money.

The document introduces amendments to several laws in order to classify electronic money as a form of civil property and ensure its transfer to heirs.

According to Deputy Minister of Justice Sagynbek Samidin uulu, the Civil Code will be amended to explicitly include electronic money in a person’s estate.

«This means that digital wallets and the funds stored in them will be inheritable in the same way as traditional bank accounts.

The amendments to the Law «On the Payment System» introduce a detailed procedure: after the death of an account holder, the electronic money issuer will be required—upon request from a notary or heirs—to block outgoing transactions, provide information on available funds, and transfer them to heirs once their rights are confirmed.

Changes will also affect the Law «On Banks and Banking Activity,» requiring banks to provide notaries with information not only on deposits of deceased clients, but also on electronic money, safe deposit boxes, precious metal accounts, and other assets,» he said.

The official noted that more than 6.6 million electronic wallets are registered in the country, and the absence of unified inheritance rules has already led to disputes and legal uncertainty. The new bill is intended to close these legal gaps and protect citizens’ property rights.