Peony growing in Kyrgyzstan: China ready to share experience

On January 26, a meeting with representatives of Heze Peony Development Service Center (China) took place at the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan, with the participation of Deputy Minister Bekten Bekbolotov.

The Heze Peony Development Service Center is a specialized center for the development of the peony industry in Heze. The city is widely recognized as the world’s largest center for growing and processing peonies. The center is part of the infrastructure aimed at developing the agro-industrial complex and is systematically working to expand the peony sector and enhance its economic and cultural significance.

During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the culture of flower cultivation in Kyrgyzstan, in particular the possibilities for growing peonies, the suitability of climatic conditions, and prospects for developing industry cooperation within the framework of One Belt, One Road initiative between the two countries.