Dropper detained in Chui region after bank card used in fraud

Police officers detained a 20-year-old resident in Moskovsky district of Chui region suspected of sharing his bank details with fraudsters. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported.

On December 30, 2025, a 31-year-old woman filed a fraud report with the Internal Affairs Department of Moskovsky district. According to her, unknown individuals gained her trust and promised to increase her deposits through Telegram messaging app. Between December 27 and 29, they stole her money—a total of 152,000 soms.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209-1 (Intentional transfer or sale to third parties of electronic payment instruments, virtual asset wallets, and SIM cards) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Investigators found out that citizen Ch.B. had obtained an Optima bank card and sold its details via Telegram. It was this card that the scammers used to withdraw the victim’s funds. Thus, the young man provided the criminals with access to his online banking, which is also considered a criminal offense.

Ch.B. was detained under Article 96 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic and placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing.