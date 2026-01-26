Kyrgyz Health Ministry works on repatriation of medical professionals

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan held an online meeting with Kyrgyz medical professionals working in Germany, the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Middle East, and other countries.

According to the ministry’s press center, the meeting was chaired by Deputy Ministers Bakytbek Kadyraliev and Temirbek Erkinov.

The discussion focused on exchanging professional experience, reviewing international medical practices, training personnel, digitalizing healthcare, and exploring ways for overseas compatriots to contribute to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s healthcare system.

During the meeting, specialists shared their experience working at leading clinics worldwide and presented proposals for advancing domestic healthcare. These included the introduction of modern technologies—such as bronchoscopy and NGS diagnostics—digital solutions, and improvements in oncology, pulmonology, transplantology, anesthesiology, hemodialysis services, mobile clinics, as well as simplifying licensing procedures and medical education.

Most of the proposals were related to addressing staffing shortages.

Participants expressed readiness to support the training of Kyrgyz specialists, organize internships, deliver lectures and expert presentations, and invite professors to conduct surgeries and master classes.

The issue of creating conditions for specialists to return to Kyrgyzstan and participate in professional projects was also raised.

The deputy ministers emphasized that the Ministry of Health views the involvement of overseas specialists as a vital resource for the sector’s development and plans to systematically establish platforms for continued knowledge exchange. Proposed measures include in-person and online meetings in countries with a high concentration of Kyrgyz doctors, opportunities to speak at the Mirrakhimov Readings, and participation in digital and human resources reforms.

«Staff shortages in healthcare are one of the key challenges for the state. We are open to cooperation and will seek practical solutions to attract experience, knowledge, and technologies in the interests of our patients,» Bakytbek Kadyraliev said.

Such meetings will be held on a regular basis.

«The Ministry of Health will continue efforts to create conditions for the involvement of overseas specialists in scientific, educational, and clinical activities, including internship programs, expert support, and the repatriation of medical personnel,» the ministry added.