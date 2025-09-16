09:39
Speaker of Parliament proposes naming street in Dushanbe after Chingiz Aitmatov

The Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) proposed naming a street in Dushanbe after Chingiz Aitmatov. The press service of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The initiative for the 100th anniversary of the writer’s birth, which will be celebrated in 2028, was voiced by Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu at a meeting with the Chairman of the National Council of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan, Mayor of Dushanbe Rustam Emomali.

The proposal was supported. According to Rustam Emomali, the works of Chingiz Aitmatov are very popular among the Tajik people.

The parties also discussed the development of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

Nurlanbek Turgunbek uulu additionally suggested establishing an inter-parliamentary commission and strengthening the work of parliamentary friendship groups.

Kyrgyzstan expressed interest in exporting meat and dairy products, clothing, coal, glass, and sugar to Tajikistan, as well as in creating joint production cooperatives and addressing infrastructure issues.
