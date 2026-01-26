15:36
425,000 people planned to be provided with drinking water in three regions

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to provide 425,000 people with drinking water in three regions of the Kyrgyz Republic — in Osh, Chui, and Issyk-Kul regions. It was announced at a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Policy, Water Resources, Subsoil Use, Ecology, and Environmental Protection during a discussion of the draft Law «On Ratification of the Loan Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the OPEC Fund for International Development forWater Supply and Sanitation Universal Access Program (Phase 1),» signed on September 23, 2025, in Bishkek.

According to First Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry Zhanybek Kerimaliev, the Water Supply and Sanitation Universal Access Program (Phase 1) aims to improve access to safe drinking water and sanitation in 126 rural communities.

«Overall, we’re talking about $200 million, $180 million of which was previously approved by the previous Parliament, with another $20 million remaining. Once the entire amount is approved, work will begin,» he added.

The OPEC Fund for International Development is reportedly financing a $20 million 20-year loan.

According to him, the program’s main components include:

— Investments in water supply ($140 million). This finances the construction and modernization of water supply systems in 126 villages in Chui, Issyk-Kul, and Osh regions. This includes the implementation of energy-efficient pumping systems, solar energy, and gravity-based solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

— Sanitation development ($29 million). This includes the modernization of toilets for vulnerable households and public institutions (schools, kindergartens, hospitals), ensuring accessibility for persons with disabilities in all 126 target villages.

There are also other program components.
