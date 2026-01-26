14:02
Earthquake recorded in Kyrgyzstan tonight

An earthquake measuring approximately magnitude 4 was recorded in Kyrgyzstan tonight, the Seismology Institute of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to the Institute, the tremors occurred at 3:54 a.m. on January 26.

The earthquake’s epicenter was located 3 kilometers southwest of the village of Kablan-Kel, 5 kilometers northeast of the village of Alga-Bas, 10 kilometers south of the village of Chaichi, and 45 kilometers southeast of Osh.

The earthquake’s intensity was magnitude 3.5 in the villages of Alga-Bas and Kablan-Kel, and magnitude 3 in the villages of Chaichi, Laglan, Toguz-Bulak, Teeke, and Alga.
