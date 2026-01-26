Riots case: Former MP Shailoobek Atazov released under travel restriction

Former member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Shailoobek Atazov has been released under a travel restriction agreement. The information was confirmed by his relatives.

He was detained in the autumn of 2025 on suspicion of organizing mass unrest.

Earlier, it was reported that another former member of Parliament, Kubanychbek Kadyrov, had also been released from custody.

Mass detentions took place on November 22, 2025. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that it had thwarted the activities of a destructive group allegedly preparing mass unrest following elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh. Political figures, former MPs, and the son of former President Almazbek Atambayev were detained. In total, law enforcement agencies reported the detention of 10 individuals, all of whom were placed in pretrial detention by court order:

Temirlan Sultanbekov;

Former MP Shailoobek Atazov;

Ermek Ermatov (some media outlets report that he is Temirlan Sultanbekov’s driver);

Damir Musakeev (former head of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security and former deputy chairman of the special services, head of state security for former president Almazbek Atambayev);

Kadyr Atambayev (son of Almazbek Atambayev);

Urmat Askarbekov (businessman Urmat Baryktabasov);

Kubanychbek Kadyrov (former MP);

A.U.E., 33;

K.N., 33;

Sh.T., 40.

Those arrested were charged under Articles 36 (Preparation for a crime), 41 (Types of accomplices), 278 (Organization of mass riots), and 326 (Violent seizure of power) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.