10:55
USD 87.45
EUR 102.67
RUB 1.15
English

Riots case: Former MP Shailoobek Atazov released under travel restriction

Former member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Shailoobek Atazov has been released under a travel restriction agreement. The information was confirmed by his relatives.

He was detained in the autumn of 2025 on suspicion of organizing mass unrest.

Earlier, it was reported that another former member of Parliament, Kubanychbek Kadyrov, had also been released from custody.

Mass detentions took place on November 22, 2025. The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that it had thwarted the activities of a destructive group allegedly preparing mass unrest following elections to the Zhogorku Kenesh. Political figures, former MPs, and the son of former President Almazbek Atambayev were detained. In total, law enforcement agencies reported the detention of 10 individuals, all of whom were placed in pretrial detention by court order:

  • Temirlan Sultanbekov;
  • Former MP Shailoobek Atazov;
  • Ermek Ermatov (some media outlets report that he is Temirlan Sultanbekov’s driver);
  • Damir Musakeev (former head of the Ninth Service of the State Committee for National Security and former deputy chairman of the special services, head of state security for former president Almazbek Atambayev);
  • Kadyr Atambayev (son of Almazbek Atambayev);
  • Urmat Askarbekov (businessman Urmat Baryktabasov);
  • Kubanychbek Kadyrov (former MP);
  • A.U.E., 33;
  • K.N., 33;
  • Sh.T., 40.

Those arrested were charged under Articles 36 (Preparation for a crime), 41 (Types of accomplices), 278 (Organization of mass riots), and 326 (Violent seizure of power) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/359222/
views: 131
Print
Related
District head detained in Talas over illegal tree felling, multi-million damage
City Hall employee detained on suspicion of extortion of one million soms
Dangerous "medicines" sold from apartment, suspect detained in Bishkek
Court extends pretrial detention for Sultankbekov, Atambayev and Atazov
Major loan shark and pawnshop owner detained in Bishkek
Man detained in Bishkek for threatening with gun during road rage incident
SCNS detains former Bishkek deputy mayor, officials in landfill case
Man attempts to kill his mother in Chui region
Police detain former Zhogorku Kenesh deputy Akkulu Berdiev
Criminal case opened against police officers in Uzgen district
Popular
Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste Cabinet appoints authority responsible for disposal of pesticides, toxic waste
World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market World Bank supports Central Asia’s first regional electricity market
OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan OSCE Secretary General to visit Kyrgyzstan
Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh Annual electricity deficit in Kyrgyzstan reaches 3.9 billion kWh
26 January, Monday
10:09
Riots case: Former MP Shailoobek Atazov released under travel restriction Riots case: Former MP Shailoobek Atazov released under...
10:00
Gold surges past $5,000 per troy ounce for the first time
09:51
Fuel tanker catches fire on Bishkek—Osh highway, two people killed
09:32
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan blacklists Zam Zam Building company
09:25
President of Mongolia awards Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Friendship Medal
24 January, Saturday
17:17
Cabinet members led by Adylbek Kasymaliev take hike in Ala-Archa
16:59
Kyrgyz Republic elected chair of SPECA Programme for 2026
16:49
New equipment makes work of Kyrgyzstan’s Emergency Ministry divers easier
16:31
Hungary interested in use of digital technologies in Kyrgyzstan’s elections
15:27
Man brutally beats and stabs his wife in Osh city