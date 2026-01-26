10:55
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan blacklists Zam Zam Building company

The construction company Zam Zam Building has been blacklisted, and its license has been suspended for 90 days. The press service of the Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing, and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The violations were identified at sites located in Bishkek at 8, Sevastopolskaya Street, 6/1, Slavyanskaya Street, and 13, Furmanov Street, where a 14-story residential complex is being built.

According to the Ministry of Construction, construction codes and safety requirements were not met, and numerous violations of standards were identified during construction and installation work.

Following the inspection, the construction company was also fined.

Inspections are being conducted at construction sites across the country to monitor compliance with legislation, the quality, and safety of construction work.
