Housing prices in Bishkek rise by 26.8 percent in 2025

Housing prices in Kyrgyzstan’s capital increased by 26.8 percent in 2025. The press service of the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy and Cartography reported.

The agency noted that during the reporting period, average prices for apartments and residential houses rose in both Bishkek and Osh.

The average price per square meter of apartments in Bishkek increased compared to the previous year.

The highest price growth was recorded for individual-type apartments, which rose by 21.7 percent. They were followed by apartments of the 105 series (+18.9 percent), 308 series (+17.7 percent), and 104 series (+17.4 percent).

In Osh, prices for 104-series apartments increased by 26.9 percent, 105-series apartments by 24.4 percent, and individual-type apartments by 11.6 percent.

The average price per square meter of residential houses in Bishkek rose by 26.8 percent, with the highest increase recorded in Sverdlovsky district (+37.11 percent). In Osh, house prices increased by 37.04 percent.

Overall, growth in real estate prices significantly exceeded inflation levels, with the average annual inflation rate in 2025 standing at 9.2 percent.