Kamchybek Tashiev presents apartment to young family with triplets

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), presented the keys to a two-room apartment to a young family in which triplets were born last year. The SCNS announced.

The couple requested housing assistance due to their dire financial situation. They have been married since November 2024 and had been renting housing until now. The head of the family works in construction.

Considering the birth of three children at once and the need to support the country’s demographic situation, Kamchybek Tashiev presented the family with the keys to a two-room apartment in the central part of the capital.

The head of the security services wished the family good health and prosperity, and the young parents expressed gratitude for the assistance.
