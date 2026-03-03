First triplets in 2026 born at Osh Interregional Hospital

The first triplets in 2026 have been born at the maternity ward of the Osh Interregional Combined Clinical Hospital, the medical institution reported.

On February 20, a 22-year-old resident of Myrza-Ake rural district gave birth to three girls weighing 1,800 grams, 2,220 grams, and 2,320 grams. The newborns are reported to be in satisfactory condition. The young mother already has one daughter.

This is the first set of triplets born at the hospital in 2026. Each year, from five to ten sets of triplets are delivered at the maternity facility.

Hospital director Atabek Zhumaliev visited the mother and babies, presented gifts, and personally gave 5,000 soms as a traditional suyunchu.

The mother and her newborns are scheduled to be discharged on March 4.