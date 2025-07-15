13:33
Mayor of Osh presents new apartment to one more large family

A large family received a certificate for a three-room apartment in Osh city. The press service of the City Hall of Osh reported.

The resident of Edelweiss village met with the Mayor of the city Zhenishbek Toktorbaev on June 26 during the opening of the renovated dacha road.

During the conversation, the mayor promised to give housing to the family with triplets, and some time later he fulfilled his promise by presenting the family with a certificate for a three-room apartment.

Previously, the Mayor of Osh had already presented apartments to a family with triplets and another family with six children.
link: https://24.kg/english/336262/
views: 125
