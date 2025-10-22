SCNS Chairman presents apartment to Honored Artist Khabibilla Aziretkulov

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS), Colonel General Kamchybek Tashiev, presented an apartment to Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Khabibilla Aziretkulov.

Earlier, musician and composer Khabibilla Aziretkulov, who has minor children, appealed through the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) to the SCNS Chairman asking to improve his housing situation, as he had lived in a rented apartment for many years.

As a result, the keys to a two-room apartment in a Bishkek microdistrict were presented to improve his living conditions.

It is worth noting that Aziretkulov has worked in the cultural sector his entire life and has never lived in his own home. He has eight children, four of whom are adults. He has now reached retirement age and, at 66, works as a music teacher at a Bishkek school.

Today, in accordance with the instructions of the President of the country, the leadership of the State Committee for National Security is focusing on meeting the needs of all sectors, including culture.

This year, Tashiev commissioned a sports hall for the B. Beishenalieva Kyrgyz National University of Culture and Arts, and construction of a new, modern academic building has begun.