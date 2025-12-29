12:41
Osh Mayor gifts apartment to mother of eight ahead of New Year

Ahead of the New Year, Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev presented the keys to an apartment to Rosa Abdykarova, a mother of eight children. The Osh City Hall’s press service reported.

Rosa Abdykarova has worked for many years as a technical staff member at the S. Zhigitov school. Earlier, during a visit to the school to inspect renovation works, the mayor learned about her social situation and promised to provide assistance.

The apartment provided is fully renovated and has all the necessary living conditions. It is furnished and includes a refrigerator, gas stove, water heater, and a television.

Zhenishbek Toktorbaev congratulated the mother of many children on her housewarming and also presented gifts to her children.

It is reported that previously the family had been forced to move from one rented apartment to another.
