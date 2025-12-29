Kamchybek Tashiev presents apartment to single mother of six in Karakol

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), presented the keys to a three-room apartment to Elza Tyuregeldieva, a 51-year-old Karakol resident and mother of six. The state committee’s press center reported.
Elza Tyuregeldieva, a single mother of six, was raising six children without her own home and lived in a rented apartment. In early December, she sent a letter to the head of the SCNS asking for assistance.
Elza Tyuregeldieva was presented with the keys and documents for a three-room apartment with all amenities, household furniture, and small gifts for the children. Kamchybek Tashiev wished the mother and children good health, a prosperous life, and a bright future.