Kamchybek Tashiev presents apartment to single mother of six in Karakol

Kamchybek Tashiev, Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS), presented the keys to a three-room apartment to Elza Tyuregeldieva, a 51-year-old Karakol resident and mother of six. The state committee’s press center reported.

Elza Tyuregeldieva, a single mother of six, was raising six children without her own home and lived in a rented apartment. In early December, she sent a letter to the head of the SCNS asking for assistance.

He responded and ordered housing to be provided for the family.

Elza Tyuregeldieva was presented with the keys and documents for a three-room apartment with all amenities, household furniture, and small gifts for the children. Kamchybek Tashiev wished the mother and children good health, a prosperous life, and a bright future.
