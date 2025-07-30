Three families with triplets receive keys to apartments in Osh city

Osh Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev presented two-room apartments to triplets from three families. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The official ceremony of handing over the keys to the apartments took place on July 30.

Triplets Asylay, Ariet and Aziret from the Satybaldiev family;

Triplets Sabina, Samira and Medina from the Kudaykulov family;

Triplets Rabiya, Raziya and Rafiya from the Mamatov family.

The apartments were presented to:

Earlier, the mayor of Osh has already presented apartments to families. Thus, he presented a 100 square meter apartment to a family with six children and two three-room apartments to two families with triplets.