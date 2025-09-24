Kamchybek Tashiev donates apartment to single mother with seven children

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, donated a two-room apartment in Bishkek to a large family. The state committee’s press center reported.
The keys to the apartment was handed over to Gulnura Salamatova, a single mother raising seven children. Due to difficult life circumstances, she found herself without a permanent place to live and sought support. Given the family’s difficult situation, the Colonel General decided to donate the apartment.