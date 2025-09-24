18:26
Kamchybek Tashiev donates apartment to single mother with seven children

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, donated a two-room apartment in Bishkek to a large family. The state committee’s press center reported.

The keys to the apartment was handed over to Gulnura Salamatova, a single mother raising seven children. Due to difficult life circumstances, she found herself without a permanent place to live and sought support. Given the family’s difficult situation, the Colonel General decided to donate the apartment.

During the presentation of the keys, Kamchybek Tashiev wished the family good health, stability, and prosperity.
