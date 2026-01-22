Best teacher of year Elzat Asanova presented with keys to one-room apartment

Elzat Asanova, the winner of the national competition Best Teacher of the Year — 2025, was presented with the keys to a one-room apartment in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The teacher is a mother of five children. Her eldest daughter is in 9th grade. Elzat Asanova said that when her children come to study, this apartment will become their permanent home.

Elzat Asanova works as a Kyrgyz language and literature teacher at K. Umetaliev school No. 22 in the village of Dolon, Tyup district, Issyk-Kul region. She won the national round of the professional competition and the grand prize — the apartment.