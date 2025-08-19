17:14
Apartment and car handed over to wife of convicted Daniel Azhiev

On August 19, 2025, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev met with Nargiza Azhieva, who on July 29 had released a video appeal to the President requesting the return of an apartment confiscated by state.

Taking into account her difficult living situation and the fact that she is raising a child with a serious illness, Azhieva received a previously confiscated apartment as well as a new car.

Daniel Azhiev was convicted of creating an organized criminal group to launder illicit income from illegal webcam studios. By a ruling of the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek, Azhiev’s assets — including real estate and vehicles worth a total of 262 million soms — were seized and transferred to state ownership.
