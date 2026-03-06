Family with triplets in Osh receives 50,000 soms from mayor

A family that recently welcomed triplets in Osh has received financial support on behalf of the city’s mayor Zhanarbek Akayev, the City Hall reported.

Deputy Mayor Masuda Aidarbekova visited resident Mavlyuda Berdigulova, who lives in Anar microdistrict located in Kerme-Too municipal territorial administration, after she gave birth to triplets.

On behalf of the mayor, the family was presented with a certificate for 50,000 soms, along with gifts for the newborns.

According to the municipality, the babies were born on February 20, 2026 at the Osh Regional Maternity Hospital. The health condition of both the mother and the children is currently assessed as good.