15:41
USD 87.45
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.14
English

Heads of National Cardiology Centers appointed

New directors have been introduced to the staff of two National Cardiology Centers. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In accordance with a Cabinet of Ministers order, Talant Eraliev has been appointed Director of the M. Mirrakhimov National Center of Cardiology and Therapy, and Zhalil Sheishenov has been appointed Director of the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation.

«The cardiac care system should function smoothly and efficiently. A number of previously identified issues have demonstrated the need for management solutions. We expect the new team to ensure discipline, process organization, and worthy clinical results,» First Deputy Minister Aibek Matkerimov said.

Talant Eraliev, born in 1987, graduated from the S. Kirov Military Medical Academy (St. Petersburg, Russian Federation) in 2011 with a degree in general medicine. He holds a PhD in Medicine from the E. Meshalkin Institute of Circulatory Pathology (Novosibirsk) of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Russian Federation.

He is the Chairman of the Kyrgyz Scientific and Medical Society of Roentgen-Endovascular Surgeons.

Zhalil Sheishenov, born in 1975, graduated from the I. Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy in 1999 with a degree in general medicine. From 1999 to 2002, he completed a clinical residency in cardiovascular surgery at the Scientific and Educational Center of the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy.

For many years, he has successfully implemented organizational and methodological work with primary care physicians, providing consultations using air ambulances and telemedicine.

During his work in Kazakhstan, he was awarded honorary certificates from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the Excellent Healthcare Worker badge.

The previous heads of the two centers were dismissed on January 12, 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/359040/
views: 128
Print
Related
Autonomy for public hospitals in Kyrgyzstan: Paid services to increase in price
Aibek Artykbaev relieved of his post as Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Mongolia
New head of Chui district appointed following scandal
Daniyar Bapyshov appointed Director of Urban Development Department
Daniyar Kaskeev appointed Director of Research Institute of Balneology
Erik Moldokulov appointed mufti's representative in Jalal-Abad region
New Deputy Chairman of National Bank appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Talantbek Tashibekov appointed Chairman of National Agency for Religious Affairs
New First Deputy Transport Minister appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Almaz Abdekirov appointed Deputy Head of EEC Macroeconomic Policy Department
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
23 January, Friday
15:39
Kamchybek Tashiev presents apartment to young family with triplets Kamchybek Tashiev presents apartment to young family w...
15:33
Power industry workers receive new specialized equipment for 145.8 million soms
15:20
More than two kilograms of marijuana seized in Bishkek
15:13
State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan: Transaction tax rate reduced
15:07
Construction of Bishkek's Western bypass road: Memorandum signed