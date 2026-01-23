Heads of National Cardiology Centers appointed

New directors have been introduced to the staff of two National Cardiology Centers. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

In accordance with a Cabinet of Ministers order, Talant Eraliev has been appointed Director of the M. Mirrakhimov National Center of Cardiology and Therapy, and Zhalil Sheishenov has been appointed Director of the Research Institute of Heart Surgery and Organ Transplantation.

«The cardiac care system should function smoothly and efficiently. A number of previously identified issues have demonstrated the need for management solutions. We expect the new team to ensure discipline, process organization, and worthy clinical results,» First Deputy Minister Aibek Matkerimov said.

Talant Eraliev, born in 1987, graduated from the S. Kirov Military Medical Academy (St. Petersburg, Russian Federation) in 2011 with a degree in general medicine. He holds a PhD in Medicine from the E. Meshalkin Institute of Circulatory Pathology (Novosibirsk) of the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Russian Federation.

He is the Chairman of the Kyrgyz Scientific and Medical Society of Roentgen-Endovascular Surgeons.

Zhalil Sheishenov, born in 1975, graduated from the I. Akhunbaev Kyrgyz State Medical Academy in 1999 with a degree in general medicine. From 1999 to 2002, he completed a clinical residency in cardiovascular surgery at the Scientific and Educational Center of the National Center of Cardiology and Therapy.

For many years, he has successfully implemented organizational and methodological work with primary care physicians, providing consultations using air ambulances and telemedicine.

During his work in Kazakhstan, he was awarded honorary certificates from the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the Excellent Healthcare Worker badge.

The previous heads of the two centers were dismissed on January 12, 2026.