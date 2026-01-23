Large planetarium to be built in Bishkek by 2027

A large-scale scientific and educational project has begun in Bishkek: the construction of a modern planetarium with the participation of leading Russian scientific institutes. Chingiz Arziev, head of AI ​​project Airun announced on Sputnik Kyrgyzstan radio.

According to him, Vladimir Surdin, a Doctor of Physical and Mathematical Sciences and an astrophysicist from the Sternberg Astronomical Institute of Moscow State University, is playing a key role in the creation of the facility.

Particular attention is being paid to equipping the planetarium. The Russian Academy of Sciences will provide cutting-edge equipment for digital projection of the starry sky, including virtual reality systems and interactive modules for schoolchildren and students. This will make astronomy accessible even to residents of remote regions of Kyrgyzstan.

According to preliminary estimates, the complex will cover over 3,000 square meters, and its opening is scheduled for 2027.