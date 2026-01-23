District head detained in Talas over illegal tree felling, multi-million damage

Several officials have been detained in Talas region on suspicion of illegal land allocation and unlawful logging of forest resources. The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, the head of Bakai-Ata district, A.B.M., and the director of Talas forestry enterprise, A.N.Zh., acted in prior collusion in 2022–2023 and illegally transferred land plots of State Forest Fund to private individuals for the construction of recreation facilities. The land was allocated without environmental assessments, without payment for forest losses, and without state registration.

As a result, the state suffered damage exceeding 23 million soms.

In addition, in 2024, the district head A.B.M. allegedly authorized the felling of 475 poplar trees in the district without the required permits. The damage to the state from this episode exceeded 5.3 million soms.

A criminal case has been opened under the article «Abuse of Official Position» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The suspects have been placed in temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing to identify other participants in the corruption scheme.