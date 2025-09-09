14:20
Suspects in series of cattle thefts detained in Chui region

Employees of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region detained two residents of the region suspected of a series of cattle thefts. The department’s press service reported.

According to its data, on July 30 and August 14, the Department of Internal Affairs of Zhaiyl district received statements from residents of Sosnovka and Poltavka villages about the theft of animals from yards and sheds.

Based on these facts, criminal cases were initiated under Article 205-1 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (Cattle theft).

As a result of investigative and operational activities, two men were detained — U.A., 35, and A.N., 26. The stolen cattle were seized and returned to the owners.

In addition to the two reported episodes, the police established three more similar cases of theft.

The suspects were placed in a temporary detention facility, the investigation is ongoing.
