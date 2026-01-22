Suspect in series of large-scale frauds detained in Bishkek

Officers from the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek detained a man suspected of committing a series of large-scale frauds. The press service of the capital’s police reported.

On January 15, a representative of one of the LLCs contacted the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district. The statement says that on January 9, the suspect gained the trust of the company’s representatives and, under the pretext of delivering cars along Khorgos — Moscow — Belgorod route, took $4,000.

The investigation established that the man intentionally violated the agreed-upon route, entered Kyrgyzstan through Dunlarov border post, and disposed of four cars at his own discretion. He used the proceeds for personal needs.

A criminal case has been opened under Article 209 (Fraud on an especially large scale) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A citizen, 38, was detained during the investigation. He was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek, and by decision of the Sverdlovsky District Court, he was placed in the pretrial detention facility No. 1 until the end of the investigation.

It was reported that four vehicles, which the suspect failed to sell, were found and seized, and they have been placed in a specialized impound lot. His involvement in other similar incidents has also been established.

Investigative actions are ongoing. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek asks citizens who suffered from the detainee’s actions or who have information to call 0703351565, 0505919149, or 102.