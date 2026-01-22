13:24
Chinese investor to invest in major project in Kyrgyzstan

A meeting was held at the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic with representatives of Juheng Real Estate (China), the agency reported.

Following the meeting, a memorandum of understanding and cooperation aimed at developing investment ties was signed.

The company intends to invest in the implementation of a project to build a multifunctional complex in Kyrgyzstan, including business and shopping centers, as well as residential buildings.

Head of the National Investment Agency Ravshanbek Sabirov confirmed the agency’s readiness to provide the investor with comprehensive support within its mandate, including assistance in accompanying the investment project and coordinating interaction with relevant government bodies, the statement says.
