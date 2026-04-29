Bakyt Torobaev: Kyrgyzstan supports joint SCO green energy projects

Kyrgyzstan supports the intensification of joint green energy projects, implementation of innovative technologies, and development of sustainable infrastructure. Bakyt Torobaev, Special Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic for Special Assignments, stated at the SCO Green and Sustainable Development Forum in Ningbo, China.

According to him, in a context where the challenges associated with climate change are increasingly impacting the sustainable development and well-being of our countries and peoples, holding the forum is highly relevant and timely.

«Cooperation on green and sustainable development is one of the important areas in the SCO space. The organization’s member states are joining efforts to ensure environmental security, sustainable economic growth, and improving the quality of life,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

He noted that, as part of its chairmanship of the organization, Kyrgyzstan is paying special attention to issues of sustainable development, environmental security, and expanding economic cooperation.

The Kyrgyz Republic has developed a draft Initiative for Joint Action by SCO Member States on the Conservation and Sustainable Management of Eurasian Biodiversity.

«The initiative is aimed at developing cooperation to ensure the planet’s environmental sustainability and achieve harmonious coexistence between humans and nature. I hope that SCO member states will support these initiatives of the Kyrgyz Republic,» Bakyt Torobaev added.

The Special Representative noted that interaction with China is one of the highest priority areas of cooperation for Kyrgyzstan.

Our countries are bound by a comprehensive strategic partnership based on mutual respect, trust, and good-neighborliness. Bakyt Torobaev

«2025 was a very active and fruitful year for Kyrgyzstan’s interaction with China. The Kyrgyz leader’s visits to China in 2025 marked an important stage in strengthening bilateral relations and gave new impetus to cooperation in various areas,» Bakyt Torobaev said.

According to him, China is one of Kyrgyzstan’s key trade and economic partners. Joint projects are being implemented in transport infrastructure, energy, industry, and logistics. Particular attention is being paid to developing transport corridors and strengthening ties within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Construction of China — Kyrgyzstan — Uzbekistan railway, the operation of new Bedel border crossing point, and the construction of Barskoon — Bedel road, which will become a new transport artery connecting China with the countries of Central Asia, are in the active phase.

«Kyrgyzstan is creating all the conditions and is ready to take the necessary measures to improve trade and logistics infrastructure. We see significant potential for expanding cooperation with Chinese partners in green technologies, renewable energy, clean production, and innovation,» Bakyt Torobaev added.

He emphasized that in recent years, Kyrgyzstan has been consistently implementing national strategies and programs aimed at developing a green economy.

«One of the key areas is the development of hydropower. Kyrgyzstan has significant hydropower potential. In this regard, we are actively promoting projects to build and modernize hydroelectric power plants, which are not only a source of clean energy but also an important factor in the country’s energy security and export potential. Along with this, we are developing other types of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind energy,» Bakyt Torobaev stated.

«The country is creating favorable conditions for attracting investment in the energy sector, including public-private partnerships, improving the regulatory framework, and providing preferences for investors. Kyrgyzstan is actively developing sustainable agriculture, ecotourism, and green industry. These areas have high potential for attracting investment and creating added value, especially in remote regions of the country,» the Special Representative noted.

I would also like to emphasize that Kyrgyzstan is striving to become an attractive platform for green investment. Bakyt Torobaev

«We are interested in attracting international financial institutions, private investors, and development partners. In this regard, we are introducing green financing instruments, including the issuance of green bonds, the development of climate funds, and participation in international initiatives,» Bakyt Torobaev noted.