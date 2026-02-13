Emergencies Ministry: Fog expected in Bishkek and Chui region

According to the Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan, fog is expected in Bishkek and the Chui Valley in the coming hours and during the day, reducing visibility to 500 meters.

Due to worsening weather conditions, the Ministry of Emergency Situations asks drivers to take enhanced safety precautions: strictly adhere to traffic regulations, reduce speed, and drive with extreme caution.

The ministry emphasized that the lives and health of road users directly depend on the responsible behavior of drivers.