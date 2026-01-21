Russian children under 14 need international passports to enter Kyrgyzstan

As of January 20, a new requirement has come into force stipulating that children under the age of 14 must hold an international passport to travel from Russia to Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Kazakhstan, as well as to the partially recognized regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, Meduza reports.

Russia’s Interior Ministry Migration Service had warned about the upcoming changes back in October 2025.

Children who left Russia using a birth certificate before January 20, 2026, will be allowed to return to the Russian Federation using that document.