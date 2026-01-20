15:57
Bina Group company fined for construction violations in Bishkek

Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan Nurdan Oruntaev conducted a raid on construction sites in the capital and uncovered serious violations at the construction site of a five-story educational center at 9 and 11, Okeev Street.

According to the ministry, building codes and technical requirements were not met at the site.

Following the inspection, a report was filed against the contractor, Bina Group, and a fine of 200,000 soms was imposed. The organization also received a written warning requiring it to eliminate the identified deficiencies.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to further strengthening oversight of construction safety and quality.
link: https://24.kg/english/358569/
views: 136
