Films from Kyrgyzstan win awards at International Festival in Dhaka

Films by Kyrgyz directors have won awards at the 24th Dhaka International Film Festival in Bangladesh, the festival’s official website says.

In the Asian Competition section, Kurak, directed by Erke Dzhumakmatova and Emil Atageldiev, was named the Best Film. The award for Best Screenplay went to Ot by Dastan Madalbekov and Aizada Bekbalaeva.

In the Women Directors section, The Seventh Month by Aizada Amangeldy was recognized for Best Directing.

The project Husband by Aizada Bekbalaeva received second place of the «West Meets East» screenplay laboratory.

The Dhaka International Film Festival is the largest film festival in Bangladesh. It has been held annually since 1992 and attracts film professionals and cinema enthusiasts from around the world. The festival features screenings of films across various genres, as well as master classes and discussions with renowned directors and actors.
