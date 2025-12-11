20:41
Human Rights Documentary Film Festival to be held in Bishkek

The 19th International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival will take place in Bishkek from December 12 to 16 under the slogan «Resilience in Times of Crisis.» The Public Association Bir Duino Kyrgyzstan announced.

The program includes 22 documentary films from CIS countries, the United States, Germany, and New Zealand.

The opening day will feature the premiere of Mandate, a documentary by Swiss director Stefan Ziegler. The film took eight years to produce, with successful premieres already held in Albania and Tunisia. The screening in Bishkek will mark the film’s debut in Central Asia.

As part of the festival, expert laboratories will be held with the participation of 11 specialists from France, including experts in human rights advocacy, civil society development, and the protection of freedoms.

The opening ceremony will take place on December 12 at 5 p.m. at 1/2, Gorky Street, Technopark, Event Metta Hall.
