Kyrgyz film “Kurak” to be screened at Bogotá Film Festival

The Kyrgyz film Kurak has been invited to the program of the 42nd Bogotá International Film Festival (Bogocine), which will take place from November 20 to November 26 in Bogotá, Colombia. The Department of Cinematography of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Founded in 1984, Bogocine is one of the oldest film festivals in Latin America. It is recognized worldwide as an important platform for emerging filmmakers (with no more than three feature films released) and for debut feature films. Throughout its history, the festival has honored the early works of renowned directors such as Pedro Almodóvar, Bong Joon Ho, Isabel Coixet, Alejandro González Iñárritu, and Rodrigo García.

Kurak is the only film from Central Asia selected for the main feature film competition, which includes 14 films from Latin America, Eastern Europe, Germany, Spain, and South Korea. The screening will mark the film’s South American premiere.

Earlier, in September, Kurak had its world premiere at the 30th Busan International Film Festival in South Korea.