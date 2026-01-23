Kyrgyzstan attracts international partners to develop solar energy

Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investments Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, met with representatives of the international investment and development company Vantagion Terra Group Limited.

The meeting focused on investment cooperation in solar energy, including the implementation of energy projects in mountainous and hard-to-reach regions of Kyrgyzstan.

«Development of renewable energy sources is one of the priorities of our state investment policy. We are interested in attracting reliable international partners to implement sustainable and technologically advanced projects, especially in regions with limited access to electricity,» Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

Vantagion Terra Group Limited is an international investment and development platform specializing in renewable energy infrastructure, managing the full project cycle from investment to construction and operation of solar and wind power plants.

At the end of the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in further developing cooperation and exploring specific projects in Kyrgyzstan’s green energy sector.