15:40
USD 87.45
EUR 102.22
RUB 1.14
English

Kyrgyzstan attracts international partners to develop solar energy

Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investments Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, met with representatives of the international investment and development company Vantagion Terra Group Limited.

The meeting focused on investment cooperation in solar energy, including the implementation of energy projects in mountainous and hard-to-reach regions of Kyrgyzstan.

«Development of renewable energy sources is one of the priorities of our state investment policy. We are interested in attracting reliable international partners to implement sustainable and technologically advanced projects, especially in regions with limited access to electricity,» Ravshanbek Sabirov said.

Vantagion Terra Group Limited is an international investment and development platform specializing in renewable energy infrastructure, managing the full project cycle from investment to construction and operation of solar and wind power plants.

At the end of the meeting, the sides confirmed their mutual interest in further developing cooperation and exploring specific projects in Kyrgyzstan’s green energy sector.
link: https://24.kg/english/359030/
views: 191
Print
Related
Pilot solar power generation project with energy storage system launched
Sadyr Japarov outlines Kyrgyzstan’s path to energy independence
President Sadyr Japarov promises end to energy crisis by 2028
President: Energy sector is sunk to the top — we are pulling it out of swamp
Presidential Administration notes Kyrgyzstan's significant hydropower potential
New building of district power grid enterprise opened in Naryn
Solar-powered street lighting installed in Min-Bulak village
Cabinet tightens rules for energy certification of buildings and boilers
Russia and Central Asia to establish unified energy resources trading system
New distribution point built in Ak-Ordo residential area to reduce energy load
Popular
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog
Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements Kyrgyzstan to introduce fines for violation of halal industry requirements
23 January, Friday
15:33
Power industry workers receive new specialized equipment for 145.8 million soms Power industry workers receive new specialized equipmen...
15:20
More than two kilograms of marijuana seized in Bishkek
15:13
State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan: Transaction tax rate reduced
15:07
Construction of Bishkek's Western bypass road: Memorandum signed
14:58
Heads of National Cardiology Centers appointed