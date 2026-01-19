Land, apartments and debts: SCNS uncovers large-scale fraud scheme

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev held a meeting with citizens recognized as victims in the criminal case against Kyrgyzstani S.M. The meeting took place at the SCNS headquarters and was also attended by the detainee.

According to the SCNS head, the investigation established that S.M., who had previously been convicted multiple times, had been engaged in illegal pawnbroking and usury activities for a long time. He provided loans under deliberately onerous terms and high interest rates, and then used the debt to illegally seize citizens’ movable and immovable property.

According to the investigation, re-registration of housing, land, and commercial properties was carried out through fictitious transactions involving affiliated entities and controlled notaries.

The investigation indicates an organized criminal activity, characterized by pressure, threats, and psychological influence on the victims, possibly exploiting connections with government and law enforcement agencies.

Particular attention is being paid to the activities of Expert Stroy LLC (Silk Road Residential Complex) and Arz Development LLC. The investigation established that S.M., having provided two plots of land for shared-equity construction, obstructed the projects’ implementation, initiated seizures and termination of contracts, and made illegal demands for additional profit on an especially large scale.

Eighty-nine shareholders of Silk Road residential complex, Arz Development LLC, and a number of individuals have been recognized as victims in the case. The total damage is estimated to be particularly significant and includes the illegal alienation of real estate, vehicles, and funds.

Kamchybek Tashiev also ordered an investigation into the activities of pawnshops in the country, including interest rates and loan terms. He has taken personal control of the criminal investigation, and the responsible units have been tasked with identifying all those involved and ensuring maximum compensation for damages to the victims.