Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: All victims discharged from hospital

All victims of mass food poisoning at Daamduu fast food outlet in Bishkek have been discharged from the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. The hospital’s Chief Physician, Gulzhigit Aaliev, told 24.kg news agency.

A total of 23 victims sought hospital treatment, of whom 18 were hospitalized, including four children.

Currently, 486 patients are being treated at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, primarily with acute respiratory viral infections. Patients also seek treatment for enterovirus infections, scarlet fever, whooping cough, and chickenpox. Overall, the number of patients seeking treatment has decreased slightly recently, Gulzhigit Aaliev said.

Six patients are in intensive care unit, including four with acute respiratory viral infections.