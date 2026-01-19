11:43
USD 87.45
EUR 101.53
RUB 1.12
English

Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: All victims discharged from hospital

All victims of mass food poisoning at Daamduu fast food outlet in Bishkek have been discharged from the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. The hospital’s Chief Physician, Gulzhigit Aaliev, told 24.kg news agency.

A total of 23 victims sought hospital treatment, of whom 18 were hospitalized, including four children.

Related news
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: 23 people seek medical help
Currently, 486 patients are being treated at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, primarily with acute respiratory viral infections. Patients also seek treatment for enterovirus infections, scarlet fever, whooping cough, and chickenpox. Overall, the number of patients seeking treatment has decreased slightly recently, Gulzhigit Aaliev said.

Six patients are in intensive care unit, including four with acute respiratory viral infections.
link: https://24.kg/english/358336/
views: 161
Print
Related
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: 23 people seek medical help
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Fast food outlet closed
More than ten people get food poisoning in Bishkek cafe
Cook, 2 assistants fired after mass food poisoning at private school in Bishkek
Sanitary Service reports 84 affected in school canteen food poisoning incident
75 people seek medical help after food poisoning at private school in Bishkek
Mass food poisoning registered at private school in Bishkek
Cause of mass food poisoning in Bishkek identified
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Number of victims increases to 20
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek — 12 people affected
Popular
Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 Chinese President Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025 Subsistence minimum in Kyrgyzstan reaches 8,697 soms in 2025
Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated Foreign national dies in Bishkek dormitory fire, 38 evacuated
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan drop by 1-1.5 soms
19 January, Monday
11:02
11 tons of sausage products from Russia denied entry into Kyrgyzstan 11 tons of sausage products from Russia denied entry in...
10:55
Gold hits new all-time high at $4,700 per ounce
10:51
Net profit of Kyrgyzstan’s banks reaches 30 billion soms by end of 2025
10:42
El Umutu scholarship: Alumni ready to contribute to country’s development
10:31
Four flights canceled at Manas airport due to fog