Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: 23 people seek medical help

As a result of a mass food poisoning incident in Bishkek, 23 people sought medical assistance at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. The hospital’s chief physician, Gulzhigit Aaliev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 18 people were hospitalized, including four children. The remaining patients, including one child, are receiving outpatient treatment.

«The condition of those hospitalized is stable, there are no severe cases, and patients are fully provided with medications,» Gulzhigit Aaliev said.

It was reported earlier that all those affected had consumed shawarma at Daamduu fast food outlet. The establishment has been fined and closed.