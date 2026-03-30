17:52
USD 87.45
EUR 100.75
RUB 1.07
English

Salmonella and E. coli identified as cause of food poisoning at Buffet eatery

The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance has announced the results of an epidemiological investigation into a mass food poisoning incident at Buffet canteen in Bishkek.

According to the department, three patients were diagnosed with Salmonella enteritidis, confirming cases of salmonellosis.

Eleven individuals were diagnosed with foodborne toxic infections of established etiology linked to opportunistic microorganisms, including Staphylococcus aureus and Citrobacter diversus. Another seven patients were diagnosed with foodborne toxic infections of unknown origin.

Related news
Number of mass food poisoning victims in Bishkek rises to 20
Laboratory tests revealed the presence of E. coli group bacteria in samples of mashed potatoes and a chicken cutlet. At the same time, no such bacteria were detected in swabs taken from equipment and surfaces.

A follow-up inspection of the facility was conducted on March 17. Disinfection measures were carried out, including treatment of equipment, and additional samples were taken. Repeat laboratory tests showed that the products complied with technical regulations on food safety, with no E. coli bacteria detected.

Two administrative protocols were drawn up for violations of sanitary regulations, and fines totaling 46,000 soms were imposed.

Probable causes of the incident include violations of food preparation technology, improper storage and serving conditions, secondary microbial contamination, and failure by staff to comply with personal hygiene rules.

The situation remains under control, and additional sanitary safety measures have been implemented.

Earlier, 22 people sought medical assistance after visiting the canteen. The facility, located at 18, Baitik Baatyr Street, was temporarily closed during the inspection.
link: https://24.kg/english/368078/
views: 153
Print
Related
Number of mass food poisoning victims in Bishkek rises to 20
Mass food poisoning registered again in Bishkek
Nearly 600 people suffered from food poisoning in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: All victims discharged from hospital
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: 23 people seek medical help
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Fast food outlet closed
More than ten people get food poisoning in Bishkek cafe
Cook, 2 assistants fired after mass food poisoning at private school in Bishkek
Sanitary Service reports 84 affected in school canteen food poisoning incident
75 people seek medical help after food poisoning at private school in Bishkek
Popular
New access road to be built to Manas International Airport New access road to be built to Manas International Airport
Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase Fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan remain stable despite March increase
Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov, Vladimir Putin discuss strategic priorities in phone call Sadyr Japarov, Vladimir Putin discuss strategic priorities in phone call
30 March, Monday
17:45
Operation Extremist conducted in Chui region: Illegal madrasah discovered Operation Extremist conducted in Chui region: Illegal m...
17:38
220 kilometers of roads to be renovated in Talas by independence anniversary
17:30
Cement plant for $137 million to be built in Chui region
17:20
Chingiz Aidarbekov reports pressure and threats over MP mandate
17:02
Kyrgyz Cabinet prepares new benefits for high-mountain areas