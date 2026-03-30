Salmonella and E. coli identified as cause of food poisoning at Buffet eatery

The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance has announced the results of an epidemiological investigation into a mass food poisoning incident at Buffet canteen in Bishkek.

According to the department, three patients were diagnosed with Salmonella enteritidis, confirming cases of salmonellosis.

Eleven individuals were diagnosed with foodborne toxic infections of established etiology linked to opportunistic microorganisms, including Staphylococcus aureus and Citrobacter diversus. Another seven patients were diagnosed with foodborne toxic infections of unknown origin.

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Laboratory tests revealed the presence of E. coli group bacteria in samples of mashed potatoes and a chicken cutlet. At the same time, no such bacteria were detected in swabs taken from equipment and surfaces.

A follow-up inspection of the facility was conducted on March 17. Disinfection measures were carried out, including treatment of equipment, and additional samples were taken. Repeat laboratory tests showed that the products complied with technical regulations on food safety, with no E. coli bacteria detected.

Two administrative protocols were drawn up for violations of sanitary regulations, and fines totaling 46,000 soms were imposed.

Probable causes of the incident include violations of food preparation technology, improper storage and serving conditions, secondary microbial contamination, and failure by staff to comply with personal hygiene rules.

The situation remains under control, and additional sanitary safety measures have been implemented.

Earlier, 22 people sought medical assistance after visiting the canteen. The facility, located at 18, Baitik Baatyr Street, was temporarily closed during the inspection.