Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Fast food outlet closed

The Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance commented to 24.kg news agency on a case of mass food poisoning in Bishkek.

According to the department, a total of 17 people were affected, including four children. Thirteen people were hospitalized and are receiving inpatient treatment, while the rest are being provided with medical care on an outpatient basis.

A preliminary epidemiological investigation found that the first symptoms of poisoning appeared among the victims on January 15 at different times of the day. They sought medical assistance at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital. All patients received the necessary medical care, and clinical samples were collected for laboratory testing.

According to epidemiological history data, all those affected had consumed shawarma.

Specialists from the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek conducted an unscheduled inspection of the food service establishment. Samples of ingredient components, swabs from kitchen utensils and equipment, as well as leftovers of ready-made food were collected for laboratory analysis. The café staff were also examined for carriage of intestinal infection pathogens.

Three administrative offense reports were drawn up. Three rulings imposing fines under Articles 80, 214 Part 1, and 214 Part 5 of the Code of Offenses were issued, totaling 41,000 soms.

The head of the establishment was issued a sanitary order to close the fast food outlet starting January 15, and the pavilion was sealed.

The epidemiological investigation is ongoing. Additional information will be provided as laboratory test results become available.

In the summer of 2025, more than 20 people got food poisoning after consuming shawarma at Daamduu fast food outlet located at the intersection of Baitik Baatyr and Suerkulov streets. At that time, minced meat was identified as the source of the mass poisoning.