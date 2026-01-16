More than ten people get food poisoning in Bishkek cafe

Mass food poisoning after eating at Daamduu fast food outlet has been recorded in Bishkek. The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance reported.

According to the Center, 12 people with food poisoning were admitted to the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital on January 15.

The State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Service conducted an inspection, fined the establishment 36,000 soms, and closed it until the violations are eliminated.

The fast food outlet is located at the intersection of Baytik Baatyr and Suerkulov Streets.