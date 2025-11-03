75 people seek medical help after food poisoning at private school in Bishkek

Seventy-five people sought medical assistance following a food poisoning caused by shawarma served at a private school, the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital told 24.kg news agency.

According to the hospital’s chief physician, Gulzhigit Aaliev, the victims include 68 children and 7 adults. Thirteen people — 11 children and 2 adults — were hospitalized.

«As of today, five patients have already been discharged. Eight remain under medical supervision — six children and two adults. Their condition is satisfactory, and they are also expected to be discharged today,» Aaliev said.

Earlier reports indicated that a mass food poisoning incident occurred at one of Bishkek’s private schools. All those affected had eaten shawarma in the school canteen.

A sanitary and epidemiological investigation is underway. Following inspections, protocols were drawn up against the school administration, and fines totaling 36,000 soms were imposed.