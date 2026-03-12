Number of mass food poisoning victims in Bishkek rises to 20

Twenty people have been admitted to the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital as a result of the mass food poisoning, the hospital’s chief physician, Gulzhigit Aaliev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 19 people have been hospitalized, and another is receiving outpatient treatment.

«The condition of the victims is moderate. One patient, a 34-year-old man, was admitted to the intensive care unit in serious condition. His condition has improved slightly, and after an examination, we will decide on transferring him to a regular ward,» Gulzhigit Aaliev said.

All victims are receiving the necessary treatment.

It was previously reported that the sick people ate food prepared at Buffet canteen.

Specialists from the sanitary and epidemiological service conducted an unscheduled inspection of the facility and collected food samples for laboratory testing.

A report has been drawn up regarding the violations identified. A fine of 23,000 soms was imposed, and an order was issued to temporarily suspend the cafeteria’s operations starting March 11.

This applies to the branch located at 18, Baytik Baatyr Street.