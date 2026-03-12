11:03
USD 87.45
EUR 101.56
RUB 1.11
English

Number of mass food poisoning victims in Bishkek rises to 20

Twenty people have been admitted to the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital as a result of the mass food poisoning, the hospital’s chief physician, Gulzhigit Aaliev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 19 people have been hospitalized, and another is receiving outpatient treatment.

«The condition of the victims is moderate. One patient, a 34-year-old man, was admitted to the intensive care unit in serious condition. His condition has improved slightly, and after an examination, we will decide on transferring him to a regular ward,» Gulzhigit Aaliev said.

All victims are receiving the necessary treatment.

It was previously reported that the sick people ate food prepared at Buffet canteen.

Specialists from the sanitary and epidemiological service conducted an unscheduled inspection of the facility and collected food samples for laboratory testing.

A report has been drawn up regarding the violations identified. A fine of 23,000 soms was imposed, and an order was issued to temporarily suspend the cafeteria’s operations starting March 11.

This applies to the branch located at 18, Baytik Baatyr Street.
link: https://24.kg/english/365628/
views: 39
Print
Related
Mass food poisoning registered again in Bishkek
Nearly 600 people suffered from food poisoning in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: All victims discharged from hospital
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: 23 people seek medical help
Mass food poisoning in Bishkek: Fast food outlet closed
More than ten people get food poisoning in Bishkek cafe
Cook, 2 assistants fired after mass food poisoning at private school in Bishkek
Sanitary Service reports 84 affected in school canteen food poisoning incident
75 people seek medical help after food poisoning at private school in Bishkek
Mass food poisoning registered at private school in Bishkek
Popular
Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan Senior extremist figure detained in Kyrgyzstan
Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan Sharp temperature drop expected in Kyrgyzstan
Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months Ban on livestock exports from Kyrgyzstan extended for six months
Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight Earthquake measuring about magnitude 3 recorded in Kyrgyzstan overnight
12 March, Thursday
10:59
Youth World Boxing Cup: Another Kyrgyzstani takes third place Youth World Boxing Cup: Another Kyrgyzstani takes third...
10:54
Number of mass food poisoning victims in Bishkek rises to 20
10:48
Police officer detained in Bishkek on suspicion of fraud
10:40
Chief accountant of Kyrgyz Pochtasy branch detained for embezzlement
10:32
Driver suspected of rape detained after chase through Bishkek