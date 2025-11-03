Sanitary Service reports 84 affected in school canteen food poisoning incident

According to updated data, a total of 84 people — including four teachers — were affected by mass food poisoning among students and staff of the private school Seitek STEM, located at 1/1, Chyngyz Aitmatov Avenue in Bishkek. The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Specialists said that 79 people sought medical assistance at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, where samples of gastric lavage fluids and stool were taken for laboratory testing. Another five individuals turned to private medical centers.

According to the hospital’s chief physician, 13 people were hospitalized, while the rest received outpatient care.

The preliminary diagnosis is «bacterial food poisoning of unspecified etiology.»

A sanitary-epidemiological investigation established that the poisoning was linked to shawarma served for lunch on October 31 in the school canteen. The dish was prepared on the school premises. The first symptoms — vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and weakness — appeared several hours after the meal.

«After receiving the report, specialists immediately conducted a sanitary inspection of the school canteen and kitchen. Product samples, daily food samples, and swabs from equipment and utensils were collected, and staff involved in food preparation were examined. Compliance with sanitary regulations and food storage conditions was also checked,» the center stated.

The school administration was issued sanitary orders to eliminate identified violations and carry out a thorough disinfection. Administrative protocols were drawn up against the school director, and two fines totaling 28,000 soms (5,000 and 23,000 soms) were imposed.

The Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance continues its epidemiological investigation. A final assessment will be made and appropriate legal measures will be taken after laboratory test results are received.

The Center reminds all educational institutions of the importance of strict adherence to sanitary standards in food preparation and personal hygiene.