Bishkek receives Master Plan through 2050

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved a new Master Plan for the development of Bishkek through 2050.

The document outlines the capital’s long-term development strategy, including functional zoning, infrastructure placement, and construction regulations. The Master Plan will serve as a key territorial planning document and will be mandatory for decisions related to construction, land use, and the implementation of investment projects.

Under the resolution, the plan must be taken into account when drafting socio-economic development programs, sectoral schemes, and infrastructure projects. In areas where functional designation has not yet been determined, construction parameters will be set through separate government decisions.

The document does not apply to properties covered by the land amnesty program.

Previously developed but unimplemented urban planning documentation has to be brought into compliance with the new Master Plan.

Bishkek City Hall has been instructed to develop and approve land use and development rules, as well as detailed planning projects, within six months. The Ministry of Construction is tasked with creating an urban planning cadastre to monitor development projects.

In addition, authorities in Chui region and adjacent districts will coordinate urban planning activities in suburban areas with relevant structures in Bishkek.

At the same time, the previous Master Plan through 2025, approved in 2006, has been declared invalid.

The resolution will come into force in ten days.